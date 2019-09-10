Ex-FEMA Official Arrested In Hurricane Maria Bribe Scheme

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A high-ranking former Federal Emergency Management Agency official was arrested Tuesday on charges that she took bribes from the president of a company responsible for $1.8 billion worth of repair work for Puerto Rico's electricity grid after Hurricane Maria. Also arrested Tuesday was Donald Keith Ellison, former president of the company, Cobra Acquisitions LLC. Ellison allegedly bribed Ahsha Nateef Tribble, a former deputy regional administrator for FEMA who was a leader in the agency’s effort to get power restored on the island. Tribble allegedly pressured FEMA officials and Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority personnel to treat Cobra favorably, in part by speeding...

