States, NYC Move To Block Trump's Public Charge Rule

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A group of states and New York City urged a federal court to block the Trump administration's new rule penalizing immigrants who rely on public benefits, slamming the policy as an effort by the White House to target working class immigrants of color. New York, Connecticut, Vermont and New York City said Monday that the rule, which is slated to take effect in October, will deter millions of unauthorized immigrants and their families from accessing public benefits they are entitled to receive and will damage public health. New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Tuesday that the rule...

