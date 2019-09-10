J&J Wants Mistrial For Struck Talc Trial Closing Arguments

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (September 10, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson wants a mistrial over how a New Jersey state judge struck Weil Gotshal's entire closing argument in a trial over allegations four people developed mesothelioma by using the pharmaceutical giant's baby powder, calling the move a "draconian penalty." Juror deliberations continued Tuesday, a day after the company filed the mistrial motion late Monday in connection with Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi's ruling last week to strike the closing argument of J&J attorney Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, who termed the case "lawsuit fiction." J&J argued the decision to strike was "disproportionate and unreasonable."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS