NYC Sues Chipotle Over Erratic Schedules, Sick Leave Pay

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Chipotle violated New York City's so-called fair workweek law by making last-minute changes to workers' schedules and failing to pay premiums for scheduling changes without the required notice, city officials said in a lawsuit announced Tuesday that seeks over $1 million in fines. Mayor Bill de Blasio's office and the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection said in the lawsuit filed in the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings that five Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurants in Brooklyn violated the city's sick leave law and Fair Workweek Law. The complaint, which was dated Monday but announced by the city on Tuesday, seeks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS