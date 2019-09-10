DOJ Subpoenas Sanderson Farms In Chicken Price-Fix Probe

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Sanderson Farms, one of the major poultry producers facing a price-fixing conspiracy lawsuit, disclosed Monday that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the agency’s own investigation into the alleged conspiracy. The company said it intends to comply with the subpoena but did not reveal what information the DOJ is seeking, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. In June, the DOJ revealed that it was investigating potential anti-competitive conduct in the poultry industry and asked for permission to weigh in on private litigation against producers. The private litigation dates back to September 2016, when...

