J&J Says Science Backs Its Talc At Opening Of Calif. Retrial

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Johnson & Johnson told a California jury on Tuesday that a woman alleging the industry giant had knowingly sold asbestos-laden talcum powder products was asking them to swallow "bad science" that confuses asbestos with harmless minerals, during opening statements in the second trial on the woman's claims. Plaintiff Carolyn Weirick's attorney, Jay Stuemke of Simon Greenstone Panatier PC, had told the Torrance, California, jury on Monday that J&J had known since the 1960s and '70s that its products contained asbestos in the form of fibers of the mineral tremolite, and that this asbestos had caused Weirick's mesothelioma....

