Moms Retry Class Cert. In UnitedHealth Breastfeeding Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A group of mothers accusing UnitedHealth Group of failing to cover breastfeeding services in violation of federal benefits and health care laws has renewed its plea to a California federal judge for class certification after tailoring the classes to address the judge’s previous concerns. The mothers asked the court Monday to approve three separate classes in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Affordable Care Act claims alleging UnitedHealth didn’t provide coverage for breastfeeding and lactation support services rendered by out-of-network providers as required by the ACA’s preventive-care-coverage mandate, after U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria raised concerns about their first request...

