Debt Collector On Hook For $267M In Robocall Damages

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has entered a $267 million judgment against a debt collection agency that a jury had found liable for blasting consumers with more than 534,000 unsolicited robocalls. The final judgment entered Monday by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers came after a May jury trial that concluded with a verdict in favor of plaintiff Ignacio Perez and a class of consumers. Their suit accused debt collector Rash Curtis & Associates of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling their cellphones using various automated dialers and without their prior express consent. The jury found that Rash Curtis had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS