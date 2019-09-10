No 2nd Try For Ex-Platform Owner In Stock-Loan Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Tuesday that he will not allow the former owner of an electronic stock-loan trading platform to amend antitrust claims against Goldman Sachs and other major prime brokerage banks. In a January 2018 complaint, QS Holdco Inc. accused units of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and four other large financial institutions of plotting to drive its "revolutionary" AQS trading platform out of business. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan threw out the case last month after finding in part that QS had assigned away the claims in 2016, when it was allegedly forced to sell the platform...

