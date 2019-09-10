Fiscal Losses Matter In 'Varsity Blues' Sentences, Feds Say

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The universities and standardized testing agencies impacted in the nationwide college admissions case known as "Varsity Blues" lost money due to bribes parents paid to get their children admitted through fraud, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday as he asked for that harm to factor into nearly a dozen upcoming sentencings. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen said the probation department got it wrong when it said the University of Southern California, Georgetown University, the SAT and ACT suffered "no cognizable pecuniary harm" as a result of the actions of the parents who have pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS