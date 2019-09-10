Deals Rumor Mill: ArcelorMittal, Saudi Aramco, Peloton

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal is considering selling a downstream construction unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that the unit could be sold for as much as €800 million ($883.3 million). The report states the company has already tapped advisers to help auction off the unit. According to the report, the sale comes as the company looks to sell off what the outlet called “peripheral operations.” Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have earned top spots on Saudi Aramco’s planned initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the state-owned oil giant plans to tap additional global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS