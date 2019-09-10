Judge Vows Not To Stiff Anyone In Gauging PG&E Liabilities

Law360, San Francisco (September 10, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A day after Pacific Gas & Electric submitted a Chapter 11 reorganization plan offering $16.9 billion for Northern California wildfire victims, a California federal judge tasked with estimating its liabilities told victims seeking $40 billion Tuesday that his estimate would be based on benchmarks and that nobody would be "stiffed." "Nobody will be locked in a closet. They will be heard," U.S. District Judge James Donato said at a status conference in San Francisco on Tuesday. Judge Donato said he expects the estimation hearing to determine PG&E liability in the Northern California wildfires to be held over two to three weeks...

