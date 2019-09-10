Feds Want Convicted 'Real Housewife' To Serve Full Sentence

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The federal government has opposed a bid by disbarred Maryland attorney and former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Brynee Baylor to be sentenced to 18 months of home detention for her securities fraud and conspiracy conviction, telling a District of Columbia federal court she should serve at least 70 months in prison. The court should adhere with sentencing guidelines and assign Baylor a prison term of up to 87 months, recognizing that she relied on her status as a licensed attorney to bilk victims of more than $2.4 million as part of a fraudulent investment scam, according to the federal government's response Monday...

