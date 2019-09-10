Retrial Jury Hears Ex-JPMorgan Banker Shared Inside Info

Law360, New York (September 10, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the retrial of Sean Stewart on Tuesday heard a Queens, New York, investor and restaurateur describe how he was told by the former JPMorgan Chase & Co. investment banker's father that his Wall Street son was the source of inside merger information for a company they were trading on. Sean Stewart, who specialized in health care industry deals, is on trial for a second time over accusations that he gave his father, Robert Stewart, nonpublic merger information about Kendle International Inc., Kinetic Concepts Inc.,Gen-Probe Inc., Lincare Holdings Inc. and CareFusion Corp. Prosecutors say Robert Stewart shared the information with...

