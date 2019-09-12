Tire Cos. Say DOJ Docs Are Off-Limits In Antitrust Row

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Bridgestone Corp. and several other major tire companies have told a Michigan federal court that they should not have to release documents tied to a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust probe of the industry until questions about the purchaser plaintiffs are resolved. The companies said on Tuesday that it would be wrong for U.S. District Judge Marianne Battani to force them to turn over the documents until questions are resolved about whether the plaintiffs purchased parts used to reduce engine and road vibration directly from the companies or if they bought them from a subsidiary that operates a chain of auto...

