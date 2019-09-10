FTC Preparing Conduct Guidance For Major Tech Companies

Law360, Washington (September 10, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has announced it's working to shape new guidance about how to analyze the ways current antitrust law can be used to evaluate the conduct of large technology platforms and to understand if any gaps exist that need to be filled. Bilal Sayyed, director of the FTC's Office of Policy Planning, said during a conference Tuesday that the highest current priority for the commission is putting together a document that looks at how enforcers should analyze the behavior of big technology companies. The document is intended to help the commission further develop current law through case selection and...

