Seyfarth Says Disgraced Pa. Atty Advised Co. in Lease Tiff

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP struck back at the owner of a bankrupt restaurant company who has accused the firm of blowing her landlord dispute, saying she was getting advice from a disgraced lawyer who went to prison in a judicial bribery scandal. In a third-party complaint filed in the bankruptcy of Blue Dog at 399 Inc., Seyfarth said it had secured favorable settlement terms for Elizabeth Slavutsky in a 2017 mediation in a landlord eviction dispute. But Slavutsky was at the time in close consultation with former Philadelphia attorney Robert Powell. Powell served time for his part in the "Kids For Cash"...

