WTO Won't Rule On Trump's Security Tariffs Until Next Fall

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization won’t render a decision on the legality of the Trump administration’s national security-based tariffs on steel and aluminum until the autumn of 2020 at the earliest, the panel weighing the complaints said in a notice published Tuesday. President Donald Trump’s decision to set a 25% tariff on steel and 10% tariff on aluminum using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, a Cold War-era law that allows the government to restrict imports on national security grounds, sparked a firestorm of litigation in Geneva, with six countries and the European Union currently claiming that the duties violate international trade...

