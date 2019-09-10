Viacom Sued Over Staffer's DUI Crash That Left 1 Dead

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Viacom Inc. didn’t stop an employee from drunkenly driving away from the premiere party for Comedy Central’s "Lights Out With David Spade" and ultimately causing a collision that killed a 24-year-old pedestrian in Los Angeles, the pedestrian’s parents said in a wrongful death suit lodged Tuesday. Noah Benardout, an aspiring singer-songwriter from Sherman Oaks, California, was struck and killed while standing on the corner of Melrose and Martel avenues about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1, according to the complaint submitted to California state court. His parents say his death was the result of a two-vehicle collision caused by Viacom employee Jacob D....

