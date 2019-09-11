Schwab ERISA Ruling Created Split In 9th Circ., Worker Says

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A former Charles Schwab worker accusing his ex-employer of keeping poorly performing funds in its retirement plan has urged the Ninth Circuit to reconsider booting his proposed class action to arbitration, arguing the decision didn't mesh with the court's earlier finding in a case against USC. In his petition Tuesday, Michael Dorman asked the appeals court for a rehearing either by the full court or the original panel that issued the August ruling in his Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over the management of his retirement plan by Charles Schwab Corp. The Ninth Circuit's decision ran counter to an earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS