Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Defends Family Separations In Cases With Criminal Past

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration defended its practice of separating immigrant children at the border from parents with criminal backgrounds, saying in response to a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union that its authority to do so has already been established.

Agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a California federal court on Tuesday that the ACLU’s allegation that they are unjustly separating children from parents who have only committed misdemeanor crimes, such as traffic violations, is without sufficient evidence.

A June 2018 order from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®