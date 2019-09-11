US Defends Family Separations In Cases With Criminal Past

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration defended its practice of separating immigrant children at the border from parents with criminal backgrounds, saying in response to a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union that its authority to do so has already been established. Agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a California federal court on Tuesday that the ACLU’s allegation that they are unjustly separating children from parents who have only committed misdemeanor crimes, such as traffic violations, is without sufficient evidence. A June 2018 order from a...

