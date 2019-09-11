Atty Slams Bid To Remove Judge From BP Oil Spill MDL

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court should deny a Florida attorney's motion for a judge to recuse himself from sprawling multidistrict litigation over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the alleged conflicts are minimal at best, irrelevant to present matters and have since been mitigated, a Louisiana lawyer has argued. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier should not bow out from the litigation involving BP and the 2010 spill because he previously owned debt instruments for Halliburton and Transocean, as the judge divested himself of the assets back in June 2010, owning the assets didn't amount to a conflict under legal precedent,...

