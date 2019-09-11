Huffman Fights Gov't Jail Time Bid In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Just two days before her sentencing in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, actress Felicity Huffman told a Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday that the government's argument that she should spend a month behind bars is undercut by the very cases it cites, which show fraud scheme “customers” rarely see jail time. In a sentencing memorandum, Huffman, who pled guilty, pushed back against federal prosecutors’ recommendation that she be ordered to spend one month behind bars when she is sentenced Friday after admitting to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT corrected as part of the nationwide scheme. The government cited a number...

