Facebook, Google Downplay Data's Power Amid UK Study

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Facebook and Google have both stressed to the U.K.'s competition enforcer that sharing their collected data with rivals isn't necessary to support competition in the online platform market, pushing back on calls for "data openness" amid the watchdog's study into the online world of digital ads and data sharing. In a pair of comments published Wednesday by the Competition and Markets Authority, the tech giants each took aim at dispelling the notion that opening up their data stores to existing rivals and potential new market entrants would keep the playing field even. "Depending on the data at issue, such an obligation...

