Nokia Can Still Pursue Daimler IP Suit In Germany, For Now

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said she won’t block Nokia and a host of other companies from pursuing patent claims against automaker Daimler AG in Germany because an auto parts supplier's request to stop them from doing so wasn’t clear enough on which parties it was targeting. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh denied the request for an anti-suit injunction Tuesday, telling German car part supplier Continental Automotive Systems — which is suing Nokia and several others over their patent licensing rates — that she wasn't sure whether the motion was also aimed at Sharp Corp., which had just been added to...

