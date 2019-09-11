3rd Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Cops To $2B Mozambique Fraud

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- It was revealed Wednesday that a third former banker for Credit Suisse has admitted to his role in an alleged bribery and kickback scheme involving $2 billion in loans backed by the government of Mozambique. Surjan Singh, once a managing director for Credit Suisse's Global Financing Group, pled guilty in New York federal court last week to a money laundering conspiracy charge, admitting to a scheme with Mozambican government officials, corporate executives and others to obtain $2 billion in state-backed loans ostensibly to fund maritime projects, while diverting $200 million of the proceeds for bribes and kickbacks. The guilty plea was...

