Antonio Brown Suit Is Key Test For NFL's Conduct Policy

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A new civil lawsuit against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown alleging he sexually assaulted a personal trainer could put the NFL commissioner's power to discipline players to the test at a crucial moment as talks heat up over a new labor deal between the league and its players. Brown's former personal trainer Britney Taylor alleges in a civil suit in Florida federal court that Brown sexually assaulted her multiple times, including a rape in his Florida residence. The suit seeks money damages for the assaults and for intentional infliction of emotional distress. Brown has denied the allegations. New England...

