Bull Semen Sorting Co. Wins $8.5M From Rival In IP Trial

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal jury awarded a Texas bull semen company $8.5 million in damages on Wednesday after finding that a rival business had infringed its patents for breeding milk cows. The jury’s finding that Wisconsin artificial insemination company ABS Global Inc. infringed three patents held by Inguran Inc., also known as Sexing Technologies, delivers more than four times the $2 million award that Sexing Technologies won for a single patent in a prior verdict that was tossed on appeal. Although it ended up on the hook for patent infringement, ABS initiated the dispute in 2014 by filing an antitrust lawsuit against...

