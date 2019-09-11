BART’s Delays Botched Retail Plans, Jury Told In Closings

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (September 11, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A developer appealed to a California jury’s experience with train delays during closing arguments Wednesday at a trial over claims that BART derailed plans to bring stores like Dunkin' Donuts and Ghirardelli Chocolate to stations, saying the transit system delayed its plans and missed contractual deadlines. TransMart Inc.'s counsel, Darius Ogloza of Ogloza Fortney & Friedman LLP, told a jury in Oakland, California, that TransMart had a three-year window, “from soup to nuts,” to execute its lease for the retail space. However, he said, Bay Area Rapid Transit staffers repeatedly delayed responding to TransMart’s proposals, including its plans for design guidelines,...

