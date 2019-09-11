Canoe Race Host Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Coverage Battle

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The host of a 2016 canoe race hit with a suit by a racer who was seriously injured in a freak accident told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that a Hawaiian federal judge misread its policy with Great Divide Insurance Co. when she found the insurer didn’t have to defend it. Great Divide relied on an “events exclusion” and a “watercraft exclusion” in arguing it didn’t owe any coverage to the Hawaiian Canoe Club, but in Wednesday’s opening brief the club said both of those exclusions are far more ambiguous than Great Divide made them out to be. Because the HCC...

