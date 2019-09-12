Sens. Advance $695M Defense Bill Over Border Wall Criticism

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Senate committee on Thursday advanced a $694.9 billion defense spending bill for fiscal 2020 to the floor in a 16-15 vote along party lines, with Republicans shooting down a Democratic attempt to block President Donald Trump from diverting defense money for his border wall. Republicans rejected an amendment from Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who is the top Democrat on the panel’s defense subcommittee, that would prohibit the Trump administration from diverting money from the U.S. Department of Defense to pay for building a wall along the southern border....

