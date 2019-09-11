Cable Giants Seek Swift Ruling On Maine’s Unbundling Law

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A coalition of broadcasters — including Comcast, Disney and Fox — asked a Maine federal court Wednesday for a quick hearing in its suit against state officials and 15 municipalities, which seeks to block a new law allowing customers to pick and buy channels individually instead of purchasing an entire cable package. The broadcasters contended that the law, which is set to go into effect on Sept. 19, is preempted by federal law and that it violates the First Amendment by intruding with broadcasters’ editorial control over how they decide to provide programming to the public. Given the “irreparable harm” they...

