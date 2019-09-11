Non-Atty Mother Can Rep Daughter In Fla. Medicaid Appeal

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court concluded Wednesday that a disabled 13-year-old girl's mother, who is not a lawyer, can represent her in an appeal of an administrative ruling in a Medicaid benefits case after finding the Florida Bar's rules do not address this specific scenario. The state's Agency for Health Care Administration raised the issue before the Third District Court of Appeal after the mother filed a notice of appeal on behalf of her daughter over a ruling from the agency's Office of Fair Hearings. AHCA noted Florida's restrictions against the unlicensed practice of law and two state appellate decisions that said...

