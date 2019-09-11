Policy Won't Cover Ill. Atty Fee Dispute, State Bar Insurer Says

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Co. asked an Illinois state judge on Tuesday to declare it has no duty to defend an Illinois attorney fighting a lawsuit over alleged overbilling, saying lawyers' billing functions aren't a covered professional service. The money at issue would not be considered damage under its policy, the insurer said in a Cook County Circuit Court complaint. ISBA Mutual contends it's not on the hook for a fee dispute between Chicago attorney Alan E. Sohn and his firm and Randy Sly, the executor of an estate seeking to recover more than $280,000 stemming from "unreasonable and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS