NY Hospital Must Face New Trial Over Man's Pneumonia Death

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Wednesday ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a hospital and an emergency room doctor of failing to hospitalize a patient with severe pneumonia that caused his death, saying certain evidence was improperly allowed by the trial judge. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department reversed final judgment in a suit accusing Dr. Reginald Orr and the Maimonides Medical Center of causing the death of patient Piotr Grinberg, who sought treatment at the hospital’s emergency room in 2008. The lawsuit, filed by Grinberg's estate, alleges that Orr had diagnosed Grinberg with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS