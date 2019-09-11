Sorry, Charlie: StarKist Fined $100M For Tuna Price-Fixing

Law360, San Francisco (September 11, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge slapped StarKist with a $100 million fine and 13 months of probation Wednesday for its role in a yearslong tuna price-fixing conspiracy, but he acknowledged the company's complaints the payment might force it to lay off workers and move its American Samoa manufacturing facility to Thailand. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen backloaded StarKist’s five-year payment schedule to help the company avoid layoffs and the potential plant closure while finalizing its civil settlements with purchasers harmed by the canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy. StarKist must pay $5 million in the next 30 days, $11 million in 2020 and then...

