Mass. Town Can't Stop Contractor's AT&T, Verizon Tower

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A telecommunications infrastructure company can move ahead with a proposed cellphone tower for AT&T and Verizon despite a northern Massachusetts town's attempt to stop it, a Boston federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the local planning board had effectively prevented the provision of wireless service in violation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996. On the one hand, wrote U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton in a 31-page decision, the Town of North Andover Planning Board had sufficient basis to deny an application by VWI Towers LLC — also known as Varsity — based on the visual impact it could have on the...

