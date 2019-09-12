Porn Studio Asks 9th Circ. To Revive HIV Suit Coverage Bid

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The owner of a California pornography studio on Wednesday urged the Ninth Circuit to find that Atain Specialty Insurance Co. is required to fund its defense of lawsuits brought by performers who allegedly contracted HIV on the job, saying a lower court improperly applied a policy exclusion for sexual abuse claims. In an opening brief filed with the appeals court, Armory Studios LLC and its manager, Peter Acworth, argued that U.S. District Judge James Donato got it wrong in December 2017 when he ruled that Atain has no duty to defend them in three underlying California state court cases. The suits...

