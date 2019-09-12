Arconic Tells Judge To Toss Latest Grenfell Fire Stock Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for Arconic Inc. said late Wednesday that investors failed in their third attempt to claim the company and its former CEO made false statements about the safety of one of its products and were responsible for plummeting stock values after the product was implicated in London's fatal 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. After a Pennsylvania federal judge tossed the complaint against Arconic in June, the investors filed a second amended complaint that Arconic argued was still insufficient to claim that the company and former CEO Klaus Kleinfeld knew the Reynobond PE panels used in the tower were unsafe but made misleading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS