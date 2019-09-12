US Women's Soccer Team Moves For Cert. In Pay Equity Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation's policies are a "textbook example" of gender discrimination, the women's national soccer team told a California federal judge Wednesday, saying the squad's pay equity suit can be resolved "in one fell swoop" and urging him to grant class certification for past, present and future players. The world championship-winning U.S. Women's National Soccer Team told U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner that the federation has uniformly applied discriminatory, gender-based compensation policies, enshrined in the written agreements with its male and female soccer players that are resulting in the federation providing greater pay to male players. "Certifying the class...

