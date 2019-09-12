School District Wants Insurance Claims Kept In State Court

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas school district asked a federal court Wednesday to pause its suit against nine insurers seeking up to $10 million to cover property damage caused by Hurricane Harvey while it determines whether claims against domestic insurers belong in state court. The Galveston-area Hitchcock Independent School District’s May suit accused the insurers of heavily undervaluing the property damage the hurricane caused in August 2017. The nine companies, administering separate policies under an umbrella agreement, issued a check for $0 after deductible and depreciation, the district’s complaint said. The defendants removed the suit in June to federal district court, where they are...

