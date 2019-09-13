Sater Can't Arbitrate Money Laundering Claims, NY Court Told

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Kazakh city of Almaty and one of the country’s banks told a New York federal court Thursday that Felix Sater cannot pause a suit accusing him of helping to launder about $440 million in stolen money while a related arbitration is ongoing. Sater, a convicted felon and an associate of President Donald Trump, said in August that claims he helped launder money allegedly looted by BTA Bank’s former chairman, Mukhtar Ablyazov, should be stayed. He wants the case paused pending the outcome of an arbitration proceeding initiated by his company, Litco LLC, against Almaty and the bank. That arbitration seeks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS