Gov't Slams Tetra Tech's Bid To Escape Navy Cleanup Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government urged a California federal court not to free Tetra Tech from its lawsuit over falsified soil samples, arguing that the company improperly used an internal investigation to discredit its false claims allegations. Tetra Tech EC Inc.’s 2014 report of an investigation into false soil samples given to the U.S. Navy was wrongly submitted for judicial review, the government told the federal court on Wednesday. That report should not be considered while evaluating the credibility of the government’s allegations because its introduction of facts that were not in the original complaint goes against precedent set by the Ninth Circuit,...

