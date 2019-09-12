EPA, Corps Officially Sink Controversial Obama Water Rule

Law360, Boston (September 12, 2019, 9:19 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Thursday will officially roll back the Obama administration's effort to clarify federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act, a move that will eliminate a regulatory patchwork and trigger vigorous litigation, a federal official said Thursday. The repeal, which will take effect in 60 days, will eliminate regulatory patchwork created from legal challenges to the Obama-era rule, the EPA said Thursday. (AP) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency General Counsel Matthew Leopold told a meeting of the American Bar Association's Section on Environment, Energy and Natural Resources that the final version of the rule rescinding a 2015 definition of waters...

