Convicted 'Real Housewife' Gets 2 Years For $2.2M Fraud Plot

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Disbarred Maryland attorney and former "Real Housewives" cast member Brynee Baylor was sentenced to just over two years behind bars on Thursday for her role in a sham trading program that saw investors lose more than $2 million, a significant drop from prosecutors’ suggestion of at least five years and 10 months. During Baylor’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle appeared sympathetic to the hardships that the former attorney has already faced in the decade since the fraud plot came to light — including surrendering her law license and living in legal limbo — and agreed to a “substantial...

