NY Professor Stole Cancer Research Funds, Feds Say

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Stony Brook University professor faces possible jail time for allegedly pocketing more than $200,000 worth of government grant money earmarked for cancer-related research, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Geoffrey Girnun, an associate professor and cancer researcher at the New York university's medical school, was arrested Thursday and pled not guilty in New York federal court to charges of theft of government funds, wire fraud and money laundering, according to a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman. Prosecutors accused Girnun of stealing the grant money by submitting bogus invoices through two shell companies he set up purporting to provide equipment for his...

