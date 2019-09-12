‘Resident Evil’ Stuntwoman Who Lost Arm During Scene Sues

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The producers of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" put profits above the safety of the film's cast and crew, a stuntwoman alleges in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, saying they reneged on a promise to pay her medical costs after she lost her arm in a horrific on-set accident. Olivia Jackson was hired as a stunt double for Milla Jovovich's character, Alice, in the final film of the "Resident Evil" franchise, which grossed more than $300 million internationally on a $40 million production budget, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday. With those kinds of profits, Jackson said writer and director...

