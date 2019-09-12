One Insurer Settles With NFL In Concussion Coverage Dispute

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The NFL has settled with one insurer in a sprawling lawsuit in New York state court over who will pay for the concussion litigation that led to a landmark 2015 settlement expected to pay out more than $1 billion to retired players. The stipulation of discontinuance between Westport Insurance Corp. and the NFL, filed Wednesday afternoon, means Westport will wash its hands of the seven-year-long case, which has been ongoing since the concussion litigation first appeared close to settling in 2013. Early reports on the stipulation caused confusion about whether the settlement only applied to Westport, or also applied to all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS