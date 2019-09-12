Feds Say Dozens Of Migrant Kids In Class Suit Still Separated

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration still hasn't reunited more than two dozen migrant children who were separated from their parents in detention, more than a year after a California federal judge ordered the government to reunify the families and stop the practice, according to a joint status report. Government lawyers told the federal court in Wednesday's filing that the administration has discharged all but 27 of the original class members' children in the suit alleging that family separations violate the U.S. Constitution's due process clause, federal asylum statutes and the Administrative Procedure Act. However, according to the joint status report, not all of...

