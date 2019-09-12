NHL Player's Widow Says CBA Doesn't Preempt Injury Claims

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The widow of NHL player Todd Ewen attempted to overcome a hurdle at the center of concussion and head injury lawsuits against the league Wednesday and urged a California federal court to reject the NHL's argument that its labor agreements cover her claims. The NHL told the court Kelli Ewen’s claims that the league hid the dangers of head injuries in hockey and botched an analysis of her husband's brain are completely preempted by federal labor law, as they require interpretation of the league’s collective bargaining agreements with players, a move that could doom her lawsuit. But Kelli Ewen, whose husband...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS